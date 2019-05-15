May 15, 2019 / 10:00PM GMT
Qian Wang - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Research Analyst
Thank you so much for coming to the Bank of America Healthcare Conference in Vegas. My name is Qian Wang, and I'm on the large cap biotech team here at BAML.
Today, it's my pleasure to have Blueprint to present at our conference. So welcome, Jeff Albers, the CEO of Blueprint. So thank you, and welcome to the podium.
Jeffrey W. Albers - Blueprint Medicines Corporation - CEO, President & Director
Thank you, and on behalf of all the employees at Blueprint Medicines, I want to thank you for including us at the Bank of America conference.
As always, we'll be making forward-looking statements today, and so we refer you to our website or SEC filings and disclaim any obligation to update any of those forward-looking statements.
So today, I'm going to spend the first 10, 15 minutes talking a little bit about Blueprint, who we are and our longer-term vision, and then we'll spend the remainder of the time together focusing in on a couple of our clinical stage programs.
