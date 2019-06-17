Jun 17, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Blueprint Medicines Corp. conference call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to introduce your host for this conference call, Ms. Kristin Hodous. You may begin.



Kristin Hodous - Blueprint Medicines Corporation - Senior Manager of IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for an update on our avapritinib development program, including new clinical data in advanced systemic mastocytosis that were presented on Saturday at the 24th Congress of the European Hematology Association or EHA.



You can access the press release for the avapritinib data as well as the slides that we'll be reviewing today by going to the Investors section of our website at www.blueprintmedicines.com. With me today with prepared remarks are Jeff Albers, our Chief Executive Officer; and Dr. Andy Boral, our Chief Medical Officer.



Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that statements we make