Jun 17, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Blueprint Medicines Corp. conference call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to introduce your host for this conference call, Ms. Kristin Hodous. You may begin.
Kristin Hodous - Blueprint Medicines Corporation - Senior Manager of IR
Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for an update on our avapritinib development program, including new clinical data in advanced systemic mastocytosis that were presented on Saturday at the 24th Congress of the European Hematology Association or EHA.
You can access the press release for the avapritinib data as well as the slides that we'll be reviewing today by going to the Investors section of our website at www.blueprintmedicines.com. With me today with prepared remarks are Jeff Albers, our Chief Executive Officer; and Dr. Andy Boral, our Chief Medical Officer.
Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that statements we make
Blueprint Medicines Corp Presents Updated EXPLORER Trial Data for Avapritinib in Patients with Systemic Mastocytosis at 24th EHA Congress Transcript
Jun 17, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...