Nov 05, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

Jeffrey W. Albers - Blueprint Medicines Corporation - CEO, President & Director



Okay, I think we'll get started here. I'm Jeff Albers. I am the CEO of Blueprint Medicines. And on behalf of all of our employees, I want to welcome those of you in the room here in New York City with us as well as those participating on the webcast.



Today marks an exceptional moment in time for us at Blueprint Medicines as we sit on the cusp of bringing our 2 lead programs, avapritinib and pralsetinib, directly to patients and with pending and planned regulatory filings in the near term. But with our long term strategy, it's truly grounded in transformational science and the discovery and development of new targets. And that's going to be our focus of our time together today.



And in that spirit, we have a lot to share. You're going to hear about 4 newly disclosed programs out of our pipeline. We're going to introduce you to our latest thinking on the number of patients with systemic mastocytosis, a number that could be 3 to 4x higher than what we've talked about or estimated previously. And then we're goi