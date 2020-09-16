Sep 16, 2020 / 04:30PM GMT

David Neil Lebowitz - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP



I'm happy to have with us in our current session here from Blueprint Medicines, CEO, Jeff Albers. I guess if you could start by giving us a top line description of Blueprint Medicines, what your overall mission is?



Jeffrey W. Albers - Blueprint Medicines Corporation - CEO, President & Director