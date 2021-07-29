Q2 2021 Blueprint Medicines Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, everyone. My name is Seth, and I will be your conference operator for today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Blueprint Medicines Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I will now hand the floor to Kristin Hodous of Blueprint Medicines.
Kristin Hodous - Blueprint Medicines Corporation - Senior Manager of IR
Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Blueprint Medicines Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call. This morning, we issued a press release, which outlines the topics we plan to discuss today. You can access the press release as well as the slides that we'll be reviewing today by going to the Investors section of our website at www.blueprintmedicines.com.
Today, on our call, Jeff Albers, our Chief Executive Officer, will discuss Blueprint Medicines' Second Quarter 2021 business highlights; Christy Rossi, our Chief Commercial Officer, will provide
Jul 29, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
