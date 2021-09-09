Sep 09, 2021 / 04:30PM GMT

David Neil Lebowitz - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP



Hello, and good afternoon. Welcome, again, to the 19th Annual Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference. Before I get going, let me just go through the requisite disclosures. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.



And with that, let me introduce myself. I'm Dave Lebowitz, one of the biotechnology analysts here. I have with me in the next session from Blueprint Medicines COO, Kate Haviland; and President of Research and Development, Fouad Namouni.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VPI guess if you could start maybe to give a top line description of the company, what has happened? There's certainly been an evolution in the last couple of years, a lot of changes and where you're goi