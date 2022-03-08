Mar 08, 2022 / 02:10PM GMT

Marc Alan Frahm - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - Director



Welcome back to the Cowen Healthcare Conference. We're really excited for the next session. We're going to have a chat here with Blueprint Medicines. We're excited to be joined by Jeffrey Albers and Fouad Namouni from the management team.



And I'll remind everyone on the line that you can submit questions either by e-mailing me directly at [email protected] or through the chat function in the webcast, either way it works, and I will add those to the list that I've come up with. But maybe to get started, Jeff, do you want to just give a kind of quick high-level status update for the company, make sure everybody is on the same page, and then we will dive into some specific questions for you and Fouad.



Jeffrey W. Albers - Blueprint Medicines Corporation - Chairman of the Board, CEO & President



Sure. So Marc, first off, thank you to you and the entire Cowen team for including us in the virtual conference. We'll obviously be making forward-looking statements, so we'll refer you to ou