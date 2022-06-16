Jun 16, 2022 / 03:40PM GMT

Salveen Jaswal Richter - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - VP



Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us. We're really pleased to have the Blueprint Medicines Company with us. We have Kate Haviland, CEO; and Becker Hewes, CMO.



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - VPWith that, Kate, to start here, how is Blueprint evolving under new leadership? Have there been any surprises that you've -- as you've stepped into the CEO role, any changes to strategy?- Blueprint Medicines Corporation - President, CEO & DirectorYes. So first of all, Salveen, thank you for having us here. We really appreciate the opportunity, and we appreciate Goldman Sachs inviting us for this event. So really, no, I mean I think one of the great benefits of the leadership kind of succession and evolution at Blueprint is that the opportunity for myself and other members of our team to really -- who have been with the company for multiple years and have b