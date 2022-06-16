Jun 16, 2022 / 04:30PM GMT

Reni Benjamin - JMP Securities LLC - Analyst



Excellent. So good afternoon, everyone. It's my distinct pleasure to introduce Blueprint Medicines Corporation, commercial-stage company with some really important milestone drivers coming up later this year that can expand their opportunity significantly.



Joining us virtually is Christy Rossi, COO; and Percy Carter, CSO. As you guys know, the format that I like is to kind of start off with a little bit of an overview for those of you in the audience who might not know Blueprint. If you can maybe spend two to five minutes there, Christy, just introducing the company before we jump into some specific questions.



Christy Rossi - Blueprint Medicines Corporation - COO



So happy to. First, I wanted to thank you, Ren, for having us and the whole JMP team, and also for your flexibility today. We had intended to be there in person. We have to do a little bit of a switch to virtual. I think we're probably not the only people who are impacted by some of the weather issues in New York this morning. So thank you for flexing