Blueprint Medicines Corporate call Transcript

Aug 17, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Melissa, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Blueprint Medicines Conference Call to discuss the PIONEER Part 2 Top-line Results.



(Operator Instructions)



Jenna Cohen, you may now begin your conference.



Jenna Cohen - Blueprint Medicines Corporation - Senior Director & Head of IR



Thank you, Melissa. Good morning, everyone, and welcome. Earlier this morning, we issued a press release with highlights from the positive PIONEER Part 2 top line results for AYVAKIT in non-advanced systemic mastocytosis. You can access the press release as well as the slides that we'll be reviewing today by going to the Investors section of our website at www.blueprintmedicines.com.



Joining me on today's call are Kate Haviland, Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Becker Hewes, Chief Medical Officer; and Dr. Mariana Castells, Director of the Mastocytosis Center at Brigham and Women's Hospital. Also joining