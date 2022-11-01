Nov 01, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Please welcome to the stage Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Jim Baker.



Unidentified Company Representative -



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us in the room and on the webcast. We know that your time is really important. And we're grateful that you're choosing to spend your morning with us today. We're also thankful to all the Blueprint employees, who contributed to the presentation you're about to see and are listening in from home.



This morning, we announced financial results for the third quarter. And during the presentation today, we're excited to share a number of updates and our vision for achieving precision at scale. Our presenters include Kate Haviland, our Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Philina Lee, our Chief Commercial Officer; Dr. Becker Hewes, our Chief Medical Officer; Dr. Fouad Namouni, our President of R&D; Dr. Percy Carter, our Chief Scientific Officer; and Christy Rossi, our Chief Operating Officer; Mike Landsittel, our Chief Financial Officer is also here and available during the Q&A.



I want to take a mo