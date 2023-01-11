Jan 11, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT

Ting Zhang -



Good afternoon. Welcome to the 41st JPMorgan Healthcare Conference and the Blueprint Medicines presentation. My name is Ting Zhang. I'm from the JPMorgan Healthcare Investment Banking Group. It's my great pleasure to introduce Kate Haviland, CEO of Blueprint Medicines. Without further ado, Kate, take it away.



Kathryn Haviland - Blueprint Medicines Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thank you very much, Ting, and I want to thank the entire JPMorgan team for inviting us to present today. My name is Kate Haviland. I joined Blueprint Medicines 7 years ago, and the first thing I did when I joined was come to the JPMorgan conference. And so it's a real pleasure to be here on behalf of all of the employees of Blueprint Medicines in what is our first JPMorgan presentation since we became a public company in 2015.



So I am tremendously honored to represent our team, and I have some of those team members here actually in the room, including 2 of my colleagues, our Chief Operating Officer, Christy Rossi; and our President of Research and Development, F