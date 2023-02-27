Feb 27, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you all for joining. I would like to welcome you all to this morning's Blueprint Medicines Conference Call. My name is Brika, and I'll be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to Jenna Cohen. You may begin.



Jenna Cohen - Blueprint Medicines Corporation - Senior Director & Head of IR



Thank you, Brika. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Blueprint Medicines conference call to discuss the presentation of our detailed AYVAKIT data in patients with indolent systemic mastocytosis. Yesterday afternoon, we issued a press release, which outlines the topics we plan to discuss today. You can access the press release as well as the slides that we'll be reviewing today by going to the Investors section of our website at www.blueprintmedicines.com.



Joining me on today's call are Kate Haviland, Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Becker Hewes, Chief Medical Officer; and Dr. Mariana Castells, Director of the Mastocytosis Cen