Jun 14, 2023 / 04:20PM GMT

Salveen Jaswal Richter - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - VP



Good morning. Thanks, everyone, for joining us. I'm Salveen Richter, biotechnology analyst at Goldman Sachs, and we're really pleased to have the Blueprint team with us. We have Kate Haviland, CEO; and Fouad Namouni, President of R&D. So Kate, maybe to start with you here. Since assuming the role of CEO, have you implemented any changes in strategy? And how are you thinking of where Blueprint goes on the forward from here?



Kathryn Haviland - Blueprint Medicines Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Yes. So first of all, thank you, Salveen, and the whole Goldman Sachs team for having us here today. It's great to see a bunch of people in the room, and those of us on the webcast, thank you for joining.



It's -- Blueprint, I have joined Blueprint Medicines almost 7.5 years ago. And we started out as a company that had very important but very discrete precision medicine opportunities with our first approval being PDGFR alpha-driven GIST for AVYAKIT in 2020. And where we are to