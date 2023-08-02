Q2 2023 Blueprint Medicines Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Glenn. I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Blueprint Medicines' Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I will now turn it to Jenna Cohen, Vice President of Investor Relations to begin.



Jenna Cohen - Blueprint Medicines Corporation - Senior Director & Head of IR



Thank you, Glenn. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Blueprint Medicines' second quarter 2023 financial and operating results conference call. This morning we issued a press release which outlines the topics we plan to discuss today. You can access the press release as well as the slides that we'll be reviewing today by going to the Investors section of our website at www.blueprintmedicines.com.



Joining me today are Kate Haviland, Chief Executive Officer; Philina Lee, Chief Commercial Officer; Fouad Namouni, President, Research & Development; and Mike Landsitt