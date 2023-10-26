Oct 26, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. My name is Elliot, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Blueprint Medicines Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I'll now turn it over to Jenna Cohen, Vice President of Investor Relations.
Jenna Cohen - Blueprint Medicines Corporation - Senior Director & Head of IR
Thank you, Elliott, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Blueprint Medicines Third Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call. This morning, we issued a press release, which outlines the topics we plan to discuss today. You can access the press release as well as the slides that we'll be reviewing today by going to the Investors section of our website at www.blueprintmedicines.com.
Joining me are Kate Haviland, Chief Executive Officer; Philina Lee, Chief Commercial Officer; Christy Rossi, Chief Operating Officer; and Mike Landsittel, Chief Financial Officer. Fouad Namouni, Preside
Q3 2023 Blueprint Medicines Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 26, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...