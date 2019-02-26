Q4 2018 Broadwind Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Broadwind Energy Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this event is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Jason Bonfigt, Vice President and CFO. Please go ahead, sir.



Jason Lee Bonfigt - Broadwind Energy, Inc. - CFO, VP, Principal Accounting Officer & Treasurer



Thank you, Dennis. Good morning, and welcome to Broadwind Energy's Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. With me today are Broadwind President and CEO, Stephanie Kushner; and Broadwind COO and President of Broadwind Towers, Eric Blashford. This morning's earnings news release is available on our website at bwen.com.



Before we begin today, I would like to caution you that this call will include some forward-looking statements regarding our plans and market outlook and also will reference some non-GAAP financial measures. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Please refer to our SEC filings and consider the incorporated risks and uncer