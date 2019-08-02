Q2 2019 Broadwind Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Broadwind Energy Quarter 2 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Jason Bonfigt, Vice President and CFO. Please go ahead.



Jason Lee Bonfigt - Broadwind Energy, Inc. - CFO, VP, Principal Accounting Officer & Treasurer



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Broadwind Energy's Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. With me today are Broadwind's President and CEO, Stephanie Kushner; and Broadwind COO, Eric Blashford. This morning's earnings news release is available on our website at bwen.com.



Before we begin today, I would like to caution you that this call will include some forward-looking statements regarding our plans and market outlook and also will reference some non-GAAP financial measures. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Please refer to our SEC filings and consider the incorporated risks and uncertainties disclosed there, including our Form 8-K in