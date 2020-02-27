Q4 2019 Broadwind Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Broadwind Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to our host, Jason Bonfigt, Chief Financial Officer. Thank you. You may begin.



Jason Lee Bonfigt - Broadwind Energy, Inc. - CFO, VP, Principal Accounting Officer & Treasurer



Good morning, and welcome to Broadwind's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results Conference Call. Leading the call today are our CEO, Stephanie Kushner; COO, Eric Blashford; and I'm Jason Bonfigt, the company's CFO.



We issued a press release before the market opened today, detailing our fourth quarter and full year results. I would like to remind you that management's commentary and responses to questions on today's conference call may include forward-looking statements, which, by their nature, are uncertain and outside of the company's control. Although these forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, actual results may diff