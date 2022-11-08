Q3 2022 Broadwind Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Broadwind Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And as a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce Tom Ciccone, CFO. Thank you, sir. You may begin.



Thomas A. Ciccone - Broadwind, Inc. - VP, CFO & Principal Accounting Officer



Good morning, and welcome to the Broadwind Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call. Leading the call today is our CEO, Eric Blashford; and I'm Tom Ciccone, the company's Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



We issued a press release before market opened today, detailing our third quarter results. I would like to remind you that management's commentary and responses to questions on today's conference call may include forward-looking statements, which, by their nature, are uncertain and outside of the company's control. Although these forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, actual results may differ materially. For a discussion of some of the factors that could cause ac