Jan 19, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you, and welcome to Betterware's conference call to discuss the acquisition of JAFRA's operations in Mexico and the U.S. With me on the call today are Betterware's Executive Chairman, Luis Campos, and Corporate Chief Financial Officer, [Carlos Dorman]. Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that this call will include forward-looking statements, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Any such statements should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary statements and the safe harbor statement in the earnings release and risk factors discussed in reports filed with the SEC. Betterware assumes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements or information. Now I'd like to turn the call over to the company's Executive Chairman, Luis Campos. Please go ahead, sir.



Luis GermÃ¡n Campos Orozco - Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. - Executive Chairman



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. As d