Sep 05, 2019 / 06:15PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



plant-based burgers, sausages, crumbles and more, made directly from plant-based ingredients. At its core, Beyond Meat aims to create a solution for 4 major issues attributed to livestock production: human health, climate change, natural resource constraints and animal welfare.



Beyond Meat gained national recognition in 2013 when its products became available in Whole Foods stores, and further in 2016, when the supermarket chain agreed to stock the company's plant-based beef burgers in the meat section. Beyond Meat experienced 70% growth in 2018 aided by its feature in retail as well as in some restaurant chains, such as Bareburger, BurgerFi, Carl's Jr., Del Taco and TGI Friday's. And on the heels of such success, the company launched its IPO in early May of 2019 with its stock surging 163% on its first day trading session.



We are very pleased to welcome Ethan Brown, CEO; and Mark Nelson, CFO of Beyond Meat. Ethan Brown is the Founder of Beyond Meat, has served as President and CEO of the Board of Directors since the company's inception in 2