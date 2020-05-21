Beyond Meat Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 21, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the 2020 Beyond Meat, Inc. Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



I would now like to turn it over to Seth Goldman. Mr. Goldman, please go ahead.



Seth Goldman - Beyond Meat, Inc. - Director



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. It is now 9:00 a.m., and I would like to call the meeting to order. I am Seth Goldman, Chair of the Board of Directors of Beyond Meat, Inc., and it is my privilege to welcome you to our 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. This is our first annual meeting since going public, and we thank you for joining us. In addition to supporting the health and well-being of our stockholders and other meeting participants during the COVID-19 pandemic, we believe that holding the annual meeting virtually helps to expand access, facilitate stockholder attendance and reduce costs and the environmental impact of our annual meeting.



In accordance with Beyond Meat's amended and restated bylaws, I will be acting as Chair of the meeting. This meeting is being held pursuant to the company's bylaws and the written notice sent to all stockh