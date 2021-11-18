Nov 18, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT

Bryan Ganz - Byrna Technologies Inc. - CEO, President & Director



My name is Bryan Ganz. I'm the President and CEO of Byrna Technologies. For the benefit of those who are unfamiliar with the Byrna story, I'd like to give a brief history of our company and provide some background information on our mission and what we believe are the market opportunities for Byrna.



Byrna Technologies was incorporated in 2005 as Security Devices International or SDI. The company produced and sold highly regulated 40-millimeter blunt impact projectiles, the BIP, used primarily by law enforcement. Sales have been stagnant at around $250,000 for more than 10 years. And I was brought in to see if we could turn the company around in 2017.



We very quickly concluded that the highly fragmented law-enforcement market was going to be too slow, too difficult, and too expensive for Byrna to really break into. So rather than go after the law enforcement market, we wanted to pivot to the consumer market.



While there are 917,000 law enforcement officers in the US, the consumer market numbers in the hundreds o