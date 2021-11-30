Q3 2021 Baozun Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 30, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for Baozun's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After management's prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded.
I will now turn the meeting over to your host for today's call, Ms. Wendy Sun, Investor Relations Director of Baozun. Please proceed, Wendy.
Wendy Sun - Baozun Inc. - IR Director
Thank you, operator. Thank you, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Our third quarter 2021 earnings release was distributed earlier today and is available on our IR website at ir.baozun.com as well as on global newswire services. They have also posted a PowerPoint presentation that accompanies our comments to the same IR website, where they are available from download. This presentation is also available on our webcast, where we will move down the slides in synchronization with our remarks.
On the call today from Baozun, we have Mr. Vincent Qiu, Chairman
Nov 30, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
