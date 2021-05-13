Q1 2021 Capricor Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. And welcome to Capricor Therapeutics's first-quarter 2021 earnings and corporate update call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. (Operator Instructions)



As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I'd now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. AJ Bergmann. Thank you. You may begin.



AJ Bergmann - Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. - CFO



Thank you. Before we start, I would like to state that we will be making certain forward-looking statements during today's presentation. These statements may include statements regarding, among other things, the efficacy, safety, and intended utilization of our product candidates, our future researc and development plans, including our anticipated conduct and timing of preclinical and clinical studies, our plans to present or report additional data, our plans regarding regulatory filings, potential regulatory developments involving our product candidates and our possible uses of existing cash and investment