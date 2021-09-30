Sep 30, 2021 / 01:20PM GMT

Kristen Kluska - Cantor Fitzgerald - Analyst



Hello, everyone. I'm Kristen Kluska, one of the biotechnology analysts at Cantor. It's my pleasure to host Capricor Therapeutics today. Joining me on our fireside chat is Dr. Linda Marban, the President, CEO, Director; and AJ Bergmann, the CFO. Thank you for joining us and for being at our conference.



Linda Marban - Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. - President & CEO



We're delighted. Thank you, Kristin.



Questions and Answers:

- Cantor Fitzgerald - AnalystGreat. So let's start with some questions about the platform and the technologies, specifically related to your cell therapy program. I think this is a space where companies have traditionally all been viewed under the same umbrella around stem and cell therapies. So, could you please walk through the differentiated profile of CAP-1002, which consists of allogeneic cardiosphere-derived cells that work to secrete exosomes?- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. - President