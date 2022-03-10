Mar 10, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Capricor Therapeutics Incorporated fourth-quarter and full year 2021 earnings call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. AJ Bergmann, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.



AJ Bergmann - Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. - CFO



Thank you. Before we start, I would like to state that we will be making certain forward-looking statements during today's presentation. These statements may include statements regarding, among other things, the efficacy, safety and intended utilization of our product candidates; our future research and development plans, including our anticipated conduct and timing of preclinical and clinical studies; our plans to present or report additional data; our plans regarding regulatory filings; potential regulatory developments involving our product candidates; potential milestone payments; and our possible uses of existing cash and investment resources.



These forward-looking statements are based on the current information, assumptions, and expec