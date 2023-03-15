Q4 2022 Capricor Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 15, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon and welcome to Capricor fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results and corporate update call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mr. AJ Berjmann, Capricor Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Berjmann, you may begin.



AJ Berjmann - Capricor Therapeutics Inc. - CFO



Thank you and good afternoon, everyone. Before we start, I would like to state that we will be making certain forward-looking statements during today's call. These statements may include statements regarding, among other things, the efficacy, safety, and intended utilization of our product candidates, our future research and development plans, including our anticipated conduct and timing of preclinical and clinical studies, our plans to present or report additional data, our plans regarding regulatory filings, potential regulatory developments involving our product candidates, manufacturing capabilities, potential milestone payments, and our possible uses of existing cash and investment resources.



