CarGurus Inc Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Jun 11, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Rodney Nelson - CarGurus, Inc. - Director of IR



(presentation)



All right, so who's ready to buy a car? Good morning, everybody. Thank you for coming to CarGurus' inaugural Investor Day. For those of you who don't know me, I'm Rodney Nelson, Head of Investor Relations for CarGurus. I see a lot of familiar faces, it's good to put faces to names with a lot of you I've spoken with over the phone. But thank you for making the trip, particularly on a -- a particularly bad weather day.



So I'm just going to give a brief introduction. You guys might know me from my greatest hits such as reading off the safe harbor statement in the earnings call, so I'm going to do that right now. Just kidding. So take a peek through that later. We have a really great lineup of speakers today. Our entire C-level executive team is going to present to you today.



So you'll hear from Langley first and foremost to give his vision for the business and where things are going over the next 3, 5, 7 years. Kyle will come up and give you a little bit of insight into the technology that drives CarGurus and sets us ap