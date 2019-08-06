Q2 2019 CarGurus Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

Rodney Nelson - CarGurus, Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to CarGurus' Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. We'll be discussing the results announced in our press release issued today after the market closed and posted on our Investor Relations website.



With me on the call today is Langley Steinert, CarGurus' Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Jason Trevisan, Chief Financial Officer; and Sam Zales, President and Chief Operating Officer.



During the call, we'll make statements related to our business that may be considered forward looking, including statements concerning our financial guidance for the third quarter and full year 2019, management's expectations for our future financial and operational performance; our busine