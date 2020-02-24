Feb 24, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT
Ron Josey - JMP Securities - Analyst
So everybody, thank you for being here. As most know, I am Ron Josey. I cover the Internet sector here and I'm thrilled to have with us Jason Trevisan. Jason is CarGurus' CFO. Been at CarGurus for how long now?
Jason Trevisan - CarGurus, Inc. - CFO
4.5 years, almost 5 years.
Ron Josey - JMP Securities - Analyst
4.5 years, 5 years -- 34 million unique users. CarGurus is the largest online marketplace for cars. Close to 29,000 -- just under 29,000 paying dealers --.
Jason Trevisan - CarGurus, Inc. - CFO
In the US.
Ron Josey - JMP Securities - Analyst
In the US. Right. So I'm talking US, sorry. Suffice it to say CarGurus is at scale in this space. So, let's see, I have a bunch of questions prepared. And I thought maybe it might be fun to do some word associations. Do you feel comfortable doing that?
Jason Trevisan - CarGurus, Inc. - CFO
Okay.
CarGurus Inc at JMP Securities Technology Conference Transcript
