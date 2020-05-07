Q1 2020 CarGurus Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the CarGurus, Inc. First Quarter 2020 Earnings Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.



And at this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Mr. Rodney Nelson, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Rodney Nelson - CarGurus, Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to CarGurus' First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. We'll be discussing the results announced in our press release issued today after the market close and posted on our Investor Relations website. With me on the call today is Langley Steinert, CarGurus' Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Jason Trevisan, Chief Financial Officer and President, International; and Sam Zales, President and Chief Operating Officer.



During the call, we will make statements regarding our business that may be considered forward-looking within applicable securities laws, including statements concerning our outlook for the second quarter and full year 2020, management's expectations for our future financial and operational