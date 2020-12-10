Dec 10, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the CarGurus, Inc. Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Scot Fredo, Senior Vice President of Financial Planning and Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.



Scot Fredo - CarGurus, Inc. - SVP of Financial Planning & Analysis



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to CarGurus Investor update call. We'll be discussing CarGurus entering into an agreement to acquire a majority stake in CarOffer, as announced in our press release this morning before market opened and included in the deal announcement presentation posted on our Investor Relations website earlier today.



With me on the call today are Langley Steinert, CarGuru's Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Jason Trevisan, Chief Financial Officer and President, International; and Sam Zales, President and Chief Operating Officer.



During the call, we will make statements regarding our business that may be considered forward-look