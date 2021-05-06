Q1 2021 CarGurus Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Joshua Goldstein -



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to the CarGurus' First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. We'll be discussing the results announced in our press release issued today after the market closed and posted on our Investor Relations website.



With me on the call today are Jason Trevisan, Chief Executive Officer; Scot Fredo, Chief Financial Officer; and Sam Zales, President and Chief Operating Officer.



During the call, we will make statements regarding our business that may be considered forward-looking within applicable securities laws, including statements concerning our outlook for the second quarter of 2021, management's expectations for our future financial and operational performance and innovation, our business and growth strategy, the future proposition of our