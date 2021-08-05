Q2 2021 CarGurus Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Kirndeep Singh - CarGurus, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon. I'm delighted to be welcoming you to CarGurus Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call for the first time as the Head of Investor Relations. We will be discussing the results announced in our press release issued today after the market closed and posted on our Investor Relations website.



With me on the call today are Jason Trevisan, Chief Executive Officer; Scot Fredo, Chief Financial Officer; and Sam Zales, President and Chief Operating Officer.



During the call, we will make statements regarding our business that may be considered forward-looking within applicable securities laws, including statements concerning our outlook for the third quarter 2021, management's expectations for our future financial and operational performa