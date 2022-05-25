CarGurus Inc Investor Day Transcript

May 25, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

Kirndeep Singh - CarGurus, Inc. - VP of IR



Good afternoon, and welcome to CarGurus' 2022 Investor Day. Thank you to those of you joining us in person and the many of you tuning in virtually. I'm Kirndeep Singh, Vice President of Investor Relations, and I'm thrilled to be here today kicking off a very exciting afternoon. Before we get started, I want to direct your attention to our slide regarding forward-looking statements. Please refer to this slide in the context of today's presentation. Furthermore, we may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures can be found in the presentation posted on the Investor Relations section of our website.



Today's agenda will cover a variety of topics. We've transformed our business and today's presentation will demonstrate exactly that. You will hear from a number of our executive team members as we review our evolution in a transaction-enabled platform, the consumer and dealer value propositions, the synergies that now exist as a platform business and our marketing strategy as well as our long-term growth strategy.