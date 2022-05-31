CarGurus Inc at Jefferies Internet Summit (Virtual) Transcript

May 31, 2022 / 07:00PM GMT

Hi, everyone. I'm John Colantuoni here. Thanks for joining Jefferies' inaugural Internet Summit. Joining me next from CarGurus, we have Sam Zales, President and COO. Sam, thanks for joining us.



Good to see you again, John. Thank you for having me.



- Jefferies LLC - AnalystYeah. Good to see you as well. Let's just start with CarGurus' story. What was the goal when the company was founded in 2006 and how's that evolved over time? And why was 2021 and so far 2022 just such transformative years for the company?- CarGurus, Inc. - President & COOWell, thanks for asking that. It really is an interesting story, John. You've got to go back to 2006. The company's actually been around for 15, 16 years. It's an amazing story. Our founder, Langley Steinert, co-founded TripAdvisor. And when he left that company, he said, let me look at an