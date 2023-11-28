CarGurus Inc at UBS Technology Conference Transcript

Nov 28, 2023 / 09:15PM GMT
Kunal Madhukar - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst
Good afternoon. My name is Kunal Madhukar. I'm the [small cap] tech analyst at UBS. Thank you all for joining us, and we're here to talk to Jason Trevisan, CEO of CarGurus. Jason, thank you for doing this.
Jason M. Trevisan - CarGurus, Inc. - CEO, Treasurer & Director
Thanks for having us.
Questions and Answers:Kunal Madhukar - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst
One of the big surprises from this quarter was the -- you're advancing the acquisition of the remaining stake in CarOffer. Can you talk about like what led into that decision? And how are you going to kind of take it forward?
Jason M. Trevisan - CarGurus, Inc. - CEO, Treasurer & Director
Sure. So as a reminder for folks, we originally had a transaction structure with them where we would complete the acquisition in the summer of next year. And we made -- chose -- took the opportunity to accelerate that and to completing the