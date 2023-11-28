CarGurus Inc at UBS Technology Conference Transcript

Nov 28, 2023 / 09:15PM GMT

Kunal Madhukar - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst



Good afternoon. My name is Kunal Madhukar. I'm the [small cap] tech analyst at UBS. Thank you all for joining us, and we're here to talk to Jason Trevisan, CEO of CarGurus. Jason, thank you for doing this.



Jason M. Trevisan - CarGurus, Inc. - CEO, Treasurer & Director



Thanks for having us.



Questions and Answers:

- UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - AnalystOne of the big surprises from this quarter was the -- you're advancing the acquisition of the remaining stake in CarOffer. Can you talk about like what led into that decision? And how are you going to kind of take it forward?- CarGurus, Inc. - CEO, Treasurer & DirectorSure. So as a reminder for folks, we originally had a transaction structure with them where we would complete the acquisition in the summer of next year. And we made -- chose -- took the opportunity to accelerate that and to completing the