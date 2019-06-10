Sesen Bio Inc Regulatory Update June 2019 Transcript

Jun 10, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Thank you, and good morning. Welcome to today's conference call. On today's call Dr. Thomas Cannell, our President and CEO, will discuss the outcomes of our recent FDA meetings and provide an update on our regulatory path forward. In addition to Dr. Cannell, on the call with me today are Dr. Dennis Kim, Chief Medical Officer; Richard Fitzgerald, Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Chad Myskiw, Strategic Planning and CMC.



Earlier this morning, we issued a press release outlining the highlights that will be covered on the call today. The press release and the slides to which we will refer are available on the Investors section