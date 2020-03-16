Q4 2019 Sesen Bio Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 16, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Eleven Biotherapeutics March 2020 Business Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Erin Clark, VP of Corporate Strategy of Investor Relations. Thank you, and please go ahead, ma'am.



Erin Clark - Sesen Bio, Inc. - VP of Corporate Strategy & IR



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Sesen Bio March 2020 Update Call to discuss our fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results as well as an update on the regulatory progress and commercial opportunity for Vicinium.



Joining me on today's call are Dr. Thomas Cannell, President and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Chad Myskiw, Strategic Planning and CMC; and Monica Forbes, our Chief Financial Officer.



Earlier this morning, we issued a press release outlining some of the highlights that will be covered on the call today. The press release and the slides to which we will refer are available in the Investors section of the company's website at