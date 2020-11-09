Q3 2020 Sesen Bio Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Sesen Bio Third Quarter 2020 Business Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Ms. Erin Clark. Thank you. Please go ahead, madam.



Erin Clark - Sesen Bio, Inc. - VP of Corporate Strategy & IR



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our third quarter business update call. On today's call, we will discuss our operating results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2020, as well as an update on the progress of studies related to affecting analytical comparability between clinical batches of Vicinium and commercial material, which is a key component of completing module 3 and finalizing the BLA submission.



Joining me on today's call are Dr. Thomas Cannell, President and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Chad Myskiw, Executive Director of Supply Chain; and Monica Forbes, our Chief Financial Officer.



Earlier this morning, we issued a press release outlining some of the highlights that will be cove