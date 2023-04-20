Apr 20, 2023 / 04:45PM GMT

Gil Blum - Needham & Company - Moderator



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining me at the fourth day of the Needham Healthcare Conference. My name is Gil Blum and I am a senior biotech analyst here at Needham & Company, and I cover the immuno-oncology subsector. It is my pleasure to have with me today, Steven Kelly, the President and CEO of Carisma. (Conference Instructions) And with that, Steven, please go ahead.



Steven Kelly - Carisma Therapeutics Inc. - President, CEO



Great. Thanks, Gil. Really appreciate the opportunity to be at your conference and appreciate the opportunity to talk for a few minutes about Carisma and give you a flavor of what we're working on.



So Carisma is the world's leader in engineered myeloid cells. We have a really exciting platform. We have a pipeline of potential products, and we have a regular cadence of value inflection points as we as we look forward.



Our cell therapy platform really is a proprietary platform, takes all the traditional adoptive cell therapy tools and applies them with a macr