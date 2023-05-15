May 15, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT
Ren Benjamin - JMP Securities - Analyst
Awesome. We're going to go ahead and get started. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the JMP Healthcare Conference here. Next presenting company is Carisma Therapeutics. Carisma is a cell therapy company, quite unique, genetically engineering macrophages. And so here to tell us about the company is CEO, Steven Kelly.
Steven Kelly - Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. - President &CEO
Hello, everyone. Thanks for having us. Wren, appreciate it. JMP, thank you.
As Wren said, we are a unique organization. We're a cell therapy company. We have a fundamental platform looking at using macrophages as a therapeutic. We have a robust platform. We have an exciting pipeline and we have a cadence of readouts over the next 18 months or so.
And so what I'll do is I'll spend the next few minutes going through some forward-looking statements about the company and just try to give you a flavor of what we're working on.
So as I said, we're focused on macrophages. We have a fundamental platform that is uniquely differ
Carisma Therapeutics Inc at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Transcript
May 15, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...