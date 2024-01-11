Jan 11, 2024 / 07:15PM GMT
Dave Praharaj J.P. Morgan-Analyst
Good morning, and welcome to the 42nd Annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. My name is Dave Praharaj and part of the healthcare investment banking team here at JP Morgan. Today, I have the pleasure of introducing our speaker, Steve Kelly, CEO of Carisma Therapeutics. In terms of logistics, Please reserve any questions for after their presentations, and Mic will be passed around, with that take it away Steve.
Steven Kelly Carisma Therapeutics - Inc - President, CEO & Director
Thanks, Dave. Good morning everyone, and also thanks to JPMorgan for adding us to the agenda. Really appreciate the opportunity to present the story of Carisma, Carisma is a cell therapy company focused on macrophages.
We've pioneered this space and we believe that we are in position to take the power of the macrophage cell innate immune cell that has broad applicability and orchestrates the adaptive immune response, we can apply that power to a variety of different diseases.
First, oncology, there's unmet medical need obviousl
