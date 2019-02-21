Q4 2018 Casa Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2019 / 10:00PM GMT

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Casa released results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 ended December 31, 2018, this afternoon after the market closed. Casa also announced it's actually entered into an agreement to acquire NetComm Wireless this afternoon after the market closed. If you did not receive a copy of our earnings release or the transaction press release, you may obtain them from the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.casa-systems.com.



With me on today's call are Jerry Guo, Chief Executive Officer; and Maurizio Nicolelli, Chief Financial Officer; and Scott Bruckner, SVP Strategy and Corporate Development.



This call is being webcast and