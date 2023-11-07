Nov 07, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon and welcome to Casa Systems' third-quarter 2023 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded.
At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Dennis Daly, Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations.
Dennis Daly Casa Systems Inc-Director of Corporate Development&IR
Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Casa Systems released results for the third-quarter fiscal-year 2023 ended September 30, 2023, this afternoon after the market closed. If you did not receive a copy of our earnings press release, you may obtain it from the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.casa-systems.com.
With me on today's call are Michael Glickman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Ed Durkin, Chief Financial Officer. This call is being webcast and will be archived on the Investor Relations section of our website.
Before I turn the call over to Michael, I'd like to note that today's discussion will contain forward-looking
Q3 2023 Casa Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 07, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...