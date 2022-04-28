Q2 2022 Meta Financial Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Meta Financial Group Investor Conference Call for the second fiscal quarter of 2022. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Justin Schempp, Vice President of Investor Relations and Financial Reporting. Please go ahead.



Justin Schempp -



Thank you, and welcome to the Meta Financial Group's Second Fiscal Quarter of 2022 Conference Call and Webcast. Our CEO, Brett Pharr; President, Anthony Sharett; and CFO, Glen Herrick, will discuss our operating and financial results, after which we will take your questions. Additional information, including the earnings release and investor presentation, may be found on our website at metafinancialgroup.com.



As a reminder, our comments may include forward-looking statements. Those statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and anticipated results to differ. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement. Pl