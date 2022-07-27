Jul 27, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Pathward Financial investor conference call for the third fiscal quarter of 2022. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference call over to Justin Schempp, Vice President of Investor Relations and Financial Reporting. Please go ahead.
Justin Schempp;Pathward Financial - Inc.;VP - Investor Relations and Financial Reporting,
Thank you, and welcome to Pathward Financial Third Fiscal Quarter of 2020 Conference Call and Webcast. On July 13, the company legally changed its name to Pathward Financial, and we will refer to ourselves as such throughout today's call. Our CEO, Brett Pharr; President, Anthony Sharett; and CFO, Glen Herrick, will discuss our operating and financial results, after which we will take your questions. Additional information, including the earnings release and investor presentation, may be found on our website at pathwardfinancial.com.
As a remind
Q3 2022 Pathward Financial Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 27, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...