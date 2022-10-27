Q4 2022 Pathward Financial Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Pathward Financial Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Investor Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And as a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference call over to Justin Schempp, Vice President of Investor Relations and Financial Reporting. Please go ahead.



Justin Schempp;InvestorRelations -



Thank you, Operator, and welcome. Pathward Financial's CEO, Brett Pharr; and our CFO, Glen Herrick, will discuss our operating and financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, after which we will take your questions. Anthony Sharett, our President, is currently attending the Money20/20 industry conference this week, and he will be unable to join today's call.



Additional information, including the earnings release and a supplemental investor presentation, may be found on our website, at pathwardfinancial.com.



As a reminder, our comments may include forward-looking statements, includi